Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

'I was tempted to escape back in': Sam Neill's journey from Covid quarantine to chicken rehab

4 minutes to read

Sam Neill: "I've hardly been within 2m of an actual unmasked human since March." Photo / TVNZ

By: Sam Neill

OPINION:

I emerged from quarantine four weeks ago, stumbling, blinking and disoriented in the blinding Auckland light. Very much like a rescued chicken.

I know this because we just adopted 10 rusty-coloured, half-bald chooks –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.