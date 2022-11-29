Jenny-May Clarkson said she had been receiving criticism over her armpit sweat. Video / TVNZ

Jenny-May Clarkson has had a very interesting morning.

Appearing on Breakfast this morning, the presenter shared that viewers of the popular morning show had been pointing out her “sweaty” armpits.

As she and co-host Chris Chang came to the end of their segment, Clarkson announced, “I have been judged this morning,” before she lifted her arms, “because my armpits have been sweating a little bit.”

“Because you’re too anxious about putting up the tree so blimmen early,” Indira Stewart shouted from outside of the camera shot.

“Sorry about that,” she said before grabbing a couple of tissues and proceeding to place them under her arms.

Clarkson’s co-hosts were quick to call her out for the humourous moment; “Just wiping your pits on air, for goodness sake,” Chang said, visibly surprised by the act, while Stewart could be heard in the background exclaiming, “Oh Jenny-May, wait for an ad break.”

After placing the tissues under her arms, Clarkson continued on with the segment as if nothing had happened, “Anyway, so as we’ve been talking about,” she said, making an uncomfortable face and grabbing her underarm, “oh, that feels uncomfortable.”

Adding, “We’ve been asking if it’s too early to put the Christmas tree up.”

It is yet another eventful morning for the show after Matty McLean tested positive for Covid on air earlier this week, causing Q+A’s Jack Tame to step in on his behalf.

McLean appeared when Breakfast went to air on Monday morning alongside co-hosts Clarkson and Stewart - but about 40 minutes in, Clarkson revealed the team was in “a little bit of a tizz”.

McLean found out his fiance Ryan Teece tested positive for Covid-19, with the host himself testing positive just moments later.

“He’s gone home, we’ve tested, we’re okay ... the show must go on,” Clarkson told viewers.

The 7.30am news bulletin was running just a little late, but by that time presenter Jack Tame had stepped into his old Breakfast shoes after being woken up from a “deep sleep” to fill in for McLean.

Clarkson said of the Newstalk ZB host, “You may be wondering who this guy is, standing next to us ... You were in a deep sleep, apparently!”

Tame, a longtime friend of McLean’s since journalism school, joked, “Hopefully the pillow marks on my forehead aren’t going to be pressed in too much.”