Rebel Wilson with her partner Ramona Agruma. Photo / Instagram

Rebel Wilson has taken to Instagram, opening up about her sexuality to fans.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to the social media platform on Thursday to announce she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and introduced fans to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

The couple both had big smiles on their faces as they cosied up for a selfie. Wilson captioned the photo, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she ended the post with a hashtag that read "love is love".

Friends and fans of the actress quickly flooded the comment section with well wishes.

One commented "YES!", while actor Tyler Barnhardt said: "This caption. Happy pride icon!"

Ariana Debose said: "You go mama!"

And another added: "Nothing better than finding happiness" while many others wished Wilson a happy pride month and noted how happy the couple looked.

The couple pictured on April 2 for Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge at the Deer Valley resort in Utah. Photo / Getty

Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June.

Page Six reported in May that the actress was "happily" in a relationship but kept the identity of her partner tightly under wraps.

Speaking on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid's podcast U Up, at the time, the actress said, "I am now happily in a relationship."

Adding she met her partner thanks to a friend, "I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up," she said. "He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!"

While it's not known how long the couple has been dating, Agruma was Wilson's red carpet date at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March before being spotted at an event in Park City, Utah in April.

The actress who embarked on a "year of health" at the start of 2020 has previously dated millionaire Jacob Busch before ending the relationship in early 2021. And earlier this year she was linked to Australian tennis pro Matt Reid.