How Britney Spears' mother Lynne feels about the conservatorship

Britney Spears pictured with her mother Lynne in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' mother has spoken about what she thinks about her daughter's conservatorship in a rare interview.

Britney has been under her father Jamie's conservatorship for well over a decade and in her most open interview, her mother Lynne admits she has "a lot of worry" about the whole thing.

In a phone interview with The New Yorker, she said: "I got mixed feelings about everything. I don't know what to think ... It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry. I'm good. I'm good at deflecting."

Lynne's comments come after Britney admitted she "just wants [her] life back" as she spoke in court in a bid to end her conservatorship last month, admitting she feels "traumatised".

She said: "I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break."

Spears went on to accuse her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or have children with him.

Britney – who is mother to Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - added: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don't get pregnant, but [my team doesn't] want me to have any more children."

The star slammed her current situation as "abusive", and even called for her father to be "jailed".

She fumed: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I'm not willing to go to Westlake ...

"They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."