Adele announced the news of her cancelled Vegas residency through tears in a video posted to social media. Photo / Adele via Twitter

A new detail has emerged in Adele's Las Vegas residency saga.

According to a source who spoke to the Sun, the reason for the cancellation of her shows goes beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The source quoted in the news outlet alleges a key detail in her stage set-up was the reason she pulled the plug on the shows.

"When she saw the finished design, she refused to take part. Adele described the pool as a ''baggy old pond'' and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it," the source explained.

'The intention was to fill it with water on the set as she was lifted up on a crane-type mechanism, creating the illusion she was floating on water."

Adele tearfully announced on Instagram the postponement of her residency because of Covid-19.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together and have it ready in time for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid," the Easy On Me singer said, speaking through tears.

"Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid – still are. It's been impossible to finish the show. I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted," she continued.

"I'm sorry it's so last-minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and … we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again.

"I'm really, really sorry. We're on it, we're going to reschedule all of the dates, and I'm going to finish my show and get it to where it's supposed to be.

"It's been impossible. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready," she added.