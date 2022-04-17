Lorde has been spotted in Grey Lynn and Takapuna since being back in New Zealand. Video / Instagram

Lorde has postponed some of her US tour dates after coming down with laryngitis.

The Grammy Award-winning artist postponed her Friday concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut as it was "physically impossible" for her to perform, reports People.

She said in a statement, "These past couple days I've been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn't sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight.

"I'm so, so sorry. I don't take postponing a show lightly."

She also postponed Saturday's show in Washington D.C. to a new second North American leg of her tour, which starts in August.

"I've tried everything, and unfortunately, it's physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able," she said.

Lorde's Solar Power world tour kicked off in Nashville last week, marking her first tour since before the pandemic began.

And US fans aren't the only ones to miss out due to shows being postponed - back in November 2021, she announced that the Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour was being pushed to 2023.

Originally set to kick off in February 2022, the tour dates were shifted to February and March 2023.

Lorde opened her world tour on April 3 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo / Getty Images

At the time, organisers said the postponement was due to "continuing uncertainty" around the Delta outbreak of Covid-19 in New Zealand, as well as the unknown start date of the traffic light system.

The artist previously opened up about her loneliness during the Covid-19 pandemic in an email newsletter to her fans.

"The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways," she wrote in October.

"Being away from home at a time where the country's struggling to contain the virus, feeling isolated from friends and loved ones there. Looking out at the country I'm in and feeling estranged from so much of what I see, and knowing it feels as estranged from me."

She added that she was "questioning what I'm doing and why, all the time, on an unprecedented level".