Home Alone star accused of trying to strangle girlfriend in a hotel room

Devin Ratray, who played the older brother Buzz in the hit 90s film Home Alone, has been accused of physically attacking his girlfriend in an Oklahoma City hotel.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday night, during a fight between Ratray and his girlfriend.

According to The Sun, the 44-year-old actor has been accused by his girlfriend of "strangling her and putting his hand over her mouth", when their fight suddenly escalated.

Ratray's girlfriend then claims that she then "bit his hand", in an effort to free herself, before "he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell".

Documents obtained by TMZ state that the alleged victim "then got her stuff and left, waiting for the cops to arrive".

Local law enforcement have confirmed that they were "called to a Hyatt near downtown OKC earlier this week for a domestic dispute between Ratray and his girlfriend".

The police source also confirms that no arrest was made and everything was "sorted out once Devin and his girlfriend decided to go their separate ways for the night". Ratray got a separate room in the hotel, according to the source.

Representatives for Ratray have released a statement denying that any assault took place. The statement asserts that the pair "got into a verbal argument, nothing physical, and things were so nasty the two broke up".

Ratray is still best known as Buzz McCallister, the mean, tarantula owning, older brother to Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin (pictured). Photo / Supplied

While Ratray's acting career has been lengthy, he is still best known as Buzz McCallister, the mean, tarantula owning, older brother to Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin.

Last week Ratray alluded to the possibility of a "reunion" for many of the cast members of Home Alone.

Ratray told People: "They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread".

He explained: "And I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen (Rod McCallister), Diana Rein (Sondra McCallister), Terrie Snell (Aunt Leslie), Angela Goethals (Linnie McCallister), and Hillary Wolf (Megan McCallister).

"The family is moving on their own accord to get together, so who knows what's going to happen in the future," he explained.

Ratray confirms that if there is a reunion the film's star, Macaulay Culkin and his successful actor brother, Kieran, won't be attending, nor will Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara, who played their mother in the movie.

Where to go for help or more information

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not OK: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit.

Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.