Following her star turn in the trial, Vasquez has been flooded with offers from Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has attracted the attention of Hollywood executives and is now at the centre of a bidding war between law firms.

Vasquez, 37, quickly became a darling among Depp fans after her tough-as-nails performance in the drawn-out defamation trial went viral.

Now industry sources have told the New York Post that doors in Hollywood are opening for her - it's only a matter of which one Vasquez chooses.

One source said "Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognise that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility.

"And the fact that she is a woman of colour is an added bonus."

Vasquez and her legal team were able to successfully convince the jury that Heard defamed Depp in 2018 by writing a Washington Post op-ed where she claimed to be "a public figure representing domestic abuse".

In the days since the trial wrapped, sources have told the Post that Vasquez has found herself flooded with offers from TV networks, cable channels and entertainment law firms that all want her on their team following her victorious performance.

"Camille is inarguably a great voice to weigh in on legal matters and networks are naturally chomping at the bit to speak with her about on-air opportunities," a former network executive familiar with the offers said.

Vasquez is currently an associate at law firm Brown Rudnick, although celebrity lawyer Judd Burstein guessed "she'll be a partner soon."

"No firm would allow her to have a role in a big trial like this if she wasn't on the partner track," said Burstein.

"There are two factors that go into making a partner — your quality of lawyering and ability to attract business. She can probably go anywhere and make a nice deal for herself."

Another legal source confirmed Burstein's suspicions.

"The legal community is buzzing with firms fighting to be the highest bidder for Camille to join their team," the source said.

"She's a shark and her performance in trial showed it."

A female partner at a high profile Los Angeles law firm said she was "very surprised to see she was an associate" considering the scale and complexity of what she handled at the trial.

"Most of the time associates aren't given the type of roles she was given — doing the cross and closings, that's pretty unprecedented," the partner said.

The female partner also compared Vasquez to her opposition, lawyer Elaine Bredehoft and said "Camille's trial skills were much more effective than Elaine Bredehoft to a point where I almost felt bad for Elaine where she was being out-lawyered by an associate like that.

"I'm shocked she wasn't promoted before the trial and I would be completely floored if she wasn't promoted by now," she added.

Vasquez's firm Brown Rudnick joined in on showering the lawyer with praise, telling the Post that it is "thrilled that so many people are seeing what we've known for years: that Camille Vasquez is a star."

Depp's fandom grew so attached to Vasquez, that one fan even gave themselves a tattoo of Vasquez' wavy hair and suit, with the word "objection" written underneath.

Fans also speculated that Vasquez and Depp might be dating, but that rumour was quickly squashed after a post-trial photo captured the lawyer with her boyfriend Edward Owen. Reps for both Vasquez and Depp declined to comment on the rumour.

Depp will return to court in July to refute the charges of assault levelled at him by Greg Brooks, a crew member on a movie set the actor worked on. Brown Rudnick will be representing him in the case.