Hollywood director Richard Donner dies 91

Director Richard Donner has died aged 91. Photo / Getty Images

Famed Hollywood director Richard Donner has died aged 91.

Donner's wife, Lauren Schuler Donner, confirmed the news today. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Donner directed some of the 1970s and 80s most iconic films, including the 1978 Christopher Reeve-starring Superman – the first modern superhero film – as well as The Goonies and Lethal Weapon, with Mel Gibson.

Danny Glover, Richard Donner and Mel Gibson pictured in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Donner and his wife, a producer, owned their own production company The Donners' Company, which produced films such as Free Willy and X-Men.

Donner won the President's Award in 2000 for his contribution to the film industry.

Donner and his wife received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.

Donner's rise to fame

The Bronx-born director started in television dramas in the 1950s, working on more than 25 series' including Get Smart, The Wild Wild West, The Twilight Zone and Gilligan's Island.

He directed his first feature film, X-15, in 1961, before getting his big break on the 1976 horror film, The Omen.

But his worldwide recognition came with Superman: The Movie, in 1978, which bolstered both Donner and his lead actor, Reeve, to international fame.

Superman became a smash hit and box office success, co-starring Margot Kidder, Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman.

He went on to have even greater success, directing family film The Goonies in 1985, the Lethal Weapon series starting in 1987, Scrooged and Conspiracy Theory.

Donner also executive produced the 2000 Marvel Comics film, X-Men.

