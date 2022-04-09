Rarely-seen former actress and pop star Holly Valance has popped up in a rather unexpected place: Meeting with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate.
Fans of the Aussie former Neighbours star were stunned to spot her in a photo posted to social media by British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage, which showed Farage smiling, arm in arm with Valance.
Also in the picture: Holly's husband, billionaire property investor Nick Candy (far left), and Donald Trump.
"Great dinner at Mar-A-Lago!" Farage captioned the photo.
The picture has earned quite the reaction from social media users, with some fans of Valance's former pop career expressing disappointment she'd meet with Trump. One dubbed the photo "One of the strangest pics I've seen in a long time":
Valance – who now goes by her married name of Holly Candy – has largely retreated from the public eye in recent years, with only occasional posts to her public Twitter account. Her most recent tweet, posted in July last year, was a link to a petition calling to "outlaw discrimination against those who do not get a Covid-19 vaccination". Encouraging her followers to sign it, she warned: "This ain't Nth Korea. For now."
Dinners at Mar-A-Lago are certainly a long way from Ramsay St, where Melbourne-born Holly, 38, got her start playing Felicity "Flick" Scully on Neighbours in 1999.
She parlayed her soapie fame into a briefly successful pop career, scoring three top-10 hit singles in both Australia and the UK in the early noughties, including the No 1 Kiss Kiss.
But Holly had largely retired from the entertainment industry by the time she married billionaire property developer Nick Candy in 2012. The couple have since had two children.
Working alongside his brother, Nick is known for developing projects like London's One Hyde Park, one of the most expensive residential buildings in the world, which has an estimated net worth of $2 billion.
The couple made headlines last year when they added yet another luxury home to their portfolio, buying a historical and heritage listed mansion in the exclusive Oxfordshire area of the Cotswolds in the UK for a hush-hush price that was reported to be "well over" A$18.6m.