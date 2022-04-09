Social media has spied the former Neighbours and pop star having dinner with Donald Trump.

Social media has spied the former Neighbours and pop star having dinner with Donald Trump.

Rarely-seen former actress and pop star Holly Valance has popped up in a rather unexpected place: Meeting with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate.

Fans of the Aussie former Neighbours star were stunned to spot her in a photo posted to social media by British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage, which showed Farage smiling, arm in arm with Valance.

Also in the picture: Holly's husband, billionaire property investor Nick Candy (far left), and Donald Trump.

"Great dinner at Mar-A-Lago!" Farage captioned the photo.

Great dinner at Mar-a-Lago! pic.twitter.com/Qq58xMd1IG — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 8, 2022

The picture has earned quite the reaction from social media users, with some fans of Valance's former pop career expressing disappointment she'd meet with Trump. One dubbed the photo "One of the strangest pics I've seen in a long time":

One of the strangest pics I’ve seen in a long time. Nick Candy distracted from his failing Chelsea bid. Photo of Kim Jong Un on the wall. And mostly feel really disappointed in Holly Valance! pic.twitter.com/QzWC45SCgx — Oli Winton (@OliWinton) April 8, 2022

Valance – who now goes by her married name of Holly Candy – has largely retreated from the public eye in recent years, with only occasional posts to her public Twitter account. Her most recent tweet, posted in July last year, was a link to a petition calling to "outlaw discrimination against those who do not get a Covid-19 vaccination". Encouraging her followers to sign it, she warned: "This ain't Nth Korea. For now."

We have lost Holly Valance. Clearly she’s not in the right State Of Mind.



Please respect my privacy at this time. https://t.co/q0TmfRTDOK — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) April 8, 2022

Holly Valance in 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Dinners at Mar-A-Lago are certainly a long way from Ramsay St, where Melbourne-born Holly, 38, got her start playing Felicity "Flick" Scully on Neighbours in 1999.

She parlayed her soapie fame into a briefly successful pop career, scoring three top-10 hit singles in both Australia and the UK in the early noughties, including the No 1 Kiss Kiss.

Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, Nick Candy and Holly Valance walk into a bar with a picture of Kim Jong-un on the wall...



That's it. That's the punchline. https://t.co/N29f3VwN1i — The Crime Minister's handler (@Liz06502368) April 8, 2022

But Holly had largely retired from the entertainment industry by the time she married billionaire property developer Nick Candy in 2012. The couple have since had two children.

Working alongside his brother, Nick is known for developing projects like London's One Hyde Park, one of the most expensive residential buildings in the world, which has an estimated net worth of $2 billion.

Nick and Holly Candy in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

The couple made headlines last year when they added yet another luxury home to their portfolio, buying a historical and heritage listed mansion in the exclusive Oxfordshire area of the Cotswolds in the UK for a hush-hush price that was reported to be "well over" A$18.6m.