Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of 'Marry Me' on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

Movie star Ben Affleck and singer actress Jennifer Lopez have tied the knot just months after he proposed for the second time.

The power couple got married over the weekend in Vegas, saying "I do" to the surprise of many fans.

It's a full circle moment for the newlyweds who famously began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year.

They were forced to postpone their wedding in 2003 and eventually ended up splitting in 2004.

But in a shock twist more than a decade later, the pair announced they had rekindled their love story last year.

According to court records obtained by the publication, the couple obtained a marriage licence in Clark County, Nevada.

A source close to the newlyweds confirmed to the site that they got married over the weekend.

The couple allegedly said their "I dos" out in the desert.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

The wedding reportedly took place on Saturday, July 16 and the ceremony was held in both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Earlier this year Lopez was spotted wearing an engagement ring when furniture shopping.

News of their Vegas-styled wedding came after Lopez gushed about Affleck in a rare post celebrating Father's Day.

Alongside a video, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together in the early 2000s. Photo / Getty

In the video, J-Lo narrated over a selection of snaps and claps of the pair, saying: "This is the best time of my life.

"I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be and I feel incredibly blessed."

While the Hollywood stars don't have children together, Affleck is father to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while J-Lo shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.