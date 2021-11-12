Heiress Paris Hilton ties the knot in star-studded wedding

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have tied the knot. Photo / Instagram

The ever-iconic Paris Hilton has tied the knot in spectacular fashion today, as one would expect from the glamorous heiress.

Hilton, 40, was reportedly planning to wear 11 wedding gowns throughout the star-studded event as she and partner Carter Reum exchanged vows.

The ceremony was planned to take place at a church in Beverly Hills, before a lavish reception held at her late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate in California.

"My forever begins today," Hilton said as she shared the first glimpse of her bridal gown on Instagram.

The businesswoman posted the first picture of herself in her Oscar de la Renta bridal gown.

Paris and Carter's big day was thought to have featured several famous faces, including her friends Kim Kardashian West, Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha.

According to MailOnline, Paris' parents Kathy and Rick Hilton were among the first guests to arrive at the picturesque venue, with her brother Conrad Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards following close behind.

The nuptials was filmed for the star's new 13-part Peacock docuseries, "Paris in Love".

The series premiered on Thursday, in which Paris admitted she already celebrates "monthly" anniversaries with Carter, because they mark the date they started their romance every single month.

She said: "Carter and I celebrate our anniversary every month. We call it our month-iversaries. Every month on the 29th."

Kathy joked she thought the idea was "crazy", but she is ultimately happy for her daughter.

She quipped: "The monthly anniversary thing, I thought that maybe they would do that for a few months or for the first six months. It went on and on and on, and whatever floats your boat … Crazy."

Carter told the cameras: "We're definitely going to be celebrating monthly for the rest of our lives, it's kind of our thing."

The couple - who got engaged in February after more than a year of dating - changed their wedding venue just days before they were due to marry.

An invited guest said last week: "It changed about a week or so ago. It's changed several times.

"Originally, they were going to get married in the church, but they switched it about a week or so ago.

"It's a three-day event. New email invitations went out [Wednesday] to confirm attendance, but there still aren't any addresses [listed]. They're going to be filming to death."