In one of 2025’s most impressive costumes, Janelle Monae went all out as the Cat in the Hat, donning dramatic makeup to transform into the cartoonish Dr Seuss character.

The actress fully embodied Mike Myers as she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in character on Thursday.

Demi Lovato hilariously went as “Poot Lovato”, an internet meme based on a viral photo one of her online commentators joked was her fictitious twin sister.

Fans claimed “Poot” had spent her life locked in a basement, riffing off Lovato’s overexposed appearance in the 2014 photo.

Model and actress Julia Fox dressed as a blood-soaked Jackie Kennedy, infamously referencing the assassination of the former First Lady’s husband John F. Kennedy.

In an Instagram post sharing photos of the costume, Fox defended the controversial costume as “a statement” honouring Jackie’s own refusal to change out of the bloody clothes.

No stranger to an ostentatious costume, Lady Gaga put together an elaborate homage to the Garden of Eden, complete with a gardening shovel.

The outfit was a nod to the pop star’s recent song of the same name.

Blackpink member Lisa recreated the intricate, glittery look of the Golden Siren, a character from Netflix series Love, Death + Robots.

Ed Sheeran appeared to take New York by storm as Pennywise from Stephen King’s IT, sharing a series of snaps of himself enjoying the city’s famous hospitality in costume.

The “Shape of You” singer also included a time-lapsed video of his painstaking transformation into the villainous clown in the carousel.

Last year, Sheeran dressed as an AI generated meme of himself, cheekily adding the hashtag #feltcutemightdeletelater as he captioned the picture “haters will say it’s AI”.