Leslie Jordan has died aged 67. Photo / Getty Images

Stars have shared their memories and grief at the death of actor Leslie Jordan in a car crash.

The former Will & Grace actor, 67, crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles on Monday morning, local time. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while he was driving.

Jordan’s death comes as he was more popular than ever, his career enjoying a resurgence thanks to his hilarious Instagram account, which entertained millions during the pandemic as he posted daily musings on life in lockdown.

And he was clearly loved throughout Hollywood too, with many fellow stars expressing their heartbreak at the loss of a man who was short in stature – he was just 150cm tall – but big on heart and personality.

Jordan was best known for his scene-stealing work on the sitcom Will & Grace, where he played Beverley Leslie, a socialite frenemy of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally).

His former Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes are today “heartbroken” at news of his death:

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

Fellow Will & Grace stars Mullally and Debra Messing are yet to publicly comment on Jordan’s death.

Another star described him as a “walking ball of love”.

His final post before his death showed him working on a musical project he promised “should be comin’ out real soon”.

“Leslie I can’t believe!” wrote singer Nicole Scherzinger. “Just broken hearted. You were the Love and Light my friend. Love you so much and will miss you so much.”

“This is too sad for us today,” wrote actress Selma Blair “Oh Leslie! I love you so much. So much. You are stardust and all the love we are all crying into world. My own spirit lifts when I think of you. And always will. I can imagine millions of others are thanking the heavens you existed here. And gave your true self , but I want your hug again. Your strong hold. You showed me what a great man can be. I love you. I hug your loved ones. Talk to you at cocktail hour soon,” she wrote.

“He was the funniest, loveliest guy on the planet and a true friend,” said actor Dylan McDermott.

“Every Christmas he’d put me on speaker phone to chat with his mom and the twins. My heart breaks for Cricket. She lost her whole family this year. Let’s keep her lifted in prayer,” wrote actress Octavia Spencer, referring to Jordan’s sister.

“You Leslie. You were the purest form of funny there ever was. RIP, sir,” said Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

Others paid tribute via Twitter - including country legend Dolly Parton, who dubbed Jordan her “lil brother”:

Completely heartbroken. 💔



Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man pic.twitter.com/CAANBZqQJy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 24, 2022

“This is the saddest news. So shocking. A real loss. I loved Leslie; just loved him,” fellow comic actor Amy Sedaris wrote on Instagram.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. That joyful beautiful soul,” Juliette Lewis wrote under her post.

In recent years, Jordan was an occasional, hilarious guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race – and performers from that franchise paid tribute too:

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. 😢 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rv1nhXtLDR — Trinity The Tuck 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrinityTheTuck) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was one of the first gay people I ever saw on TV. He has made me smile so many times and you can tell he lit up every room he went into. My thoughts are with his loved ones. Thanks for being you Leslie! 🏳️‍🌈 — Irma Gourd 🎃 (@QueenIrmaGerd) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan passing away was not the start to the day I wanted :( — Itachi’s Baby Mama (@kornbreadTMFS) October 24, 2022

And among all the tributes was a very funny unheard Jordan anecdote from fellow actor Paul F. Tompkins, who revealed that several years ago, he attended an audition to play TV legend Carol Burnett’s gay best friend in a sitcom that would mark her return to the small screen. The character was to be “well dressed but NOT FLAMBOYANT”.

“The assemblage of people at the audition was WILD. Lots of familiar faces, everyone from Jerry Minor to Paul Reubens to … Leslie Jordan. Everyone was in suit and tie,” Tompkins tweeted.

“I was wearing a light blue suit with a pearl grey vest and yellow necktie. When Leslie Jordan came into the room he cracked about a dozen jokes to the room within a minute and then looked at me and said, “I guess you didn’t get the note about ‘flamboyant’.”