Actor Tom Sizemore's family are now “deciding end-of-life matters”. Photo / AP

Actor Tom Sizemore’s family has released a heartbreaking new statement about his condition, 10 days after he was rushed to hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

A statement issued to Variety by Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago reveals that there is “no further hope” for the actor and his family are now “deciding end-of-life matters.”

The prolific actor, best known for roles in films like Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor, suffered an aneurysm at his Los Angeles home on February 18 and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

“Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” Lago said in a statement updating the media on the 61-year-old star’s condition.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

The US Sun reported that an unknown person found Sizemore lying in his house and called 911, with emergency services transporting him to a local hospital.

Sizemore rose to fame in the 1990s with a string of supporting roles in successful action and war films, with notable roles in the heist film Heat, an award-nominated turn in the comedy Heart and Souls, and a key role in what would be his most successful film, Saving Private Ryan.

But personal scandals eclipsed his career in the noughties, with substance abuse issues, legal problems and allegations of on-set sexual abuse.