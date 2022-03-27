Drummer for US band Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, dies. Video / KTLA

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was honoured with a special tribute from frontman Dave Grohl at his final concert, six days before his death.

Heartbreaking footage has emerged of the moment Grohl introduced Hawkins, who died aged 50 on March 25, to a crowd of thousands on day three of the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina.

"There's one more person we can't forget ladies and gentlemen," Grohl told the roaring crowd before it burst into a melodic chant.

Taylor Hawkins, left, and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters attend the 56th annual Grammy Awards gala. Photo / AP

"Taylor, do you love it?" Grohl asked him, with Hawkins responding, "I f***ing love playing big f***ing huge stadiums".

"It's pretty fun, it's pretty fun, I like it too," Grohl replied.

"You know, the best thing about Taylor Hawkins is he's the best f***ing drummer in the world, we love him so much. But here's the thing, you haven't seen his pants yet.

"You wanna see Taylor Hawkins' pants?" Grohl asked the crowd, which responded with a deafening cheer.

Hawkins then stood on his seat and showed off his pants – a fun pair of orange and brown zebra striped skin-tight leggings.

Dave Grohl introduces Taylor Hawkins during his final concert with Foo Fighters 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bpGWO9iIj5 — Consequence (@consequence) March 27, 2022

Grohl then told Hawkins to "come down and sing a song" so the crowd could get a better look of his pants.

"Because that mother f***er can sing, and those pants make it sound better," he said.

Hawkins was shown walking down to the main stage area where he greeted and gave Grohl a hug.

"I f***ing love Dave Grohl man," Hawkins told the crowd.

"I'd be delivering f***ing pizzas if it wasn't for Dave Grohl. I'd be managing the drum department at a guitar centre if it wasn't for Dave Grohl.

"Do you guys wanna hear Dave Grohl play the f***ing drums?" he probed the crowd, which responded with an obvious, "yes".

Foo Fighters released a brief social media statement late Friday night confirming the tragic news of Hawkins' death.

Local media reported that the rocker and dad-of-three were found unresponsive in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was due to play at a festival on Friday night.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band's Twitter post read.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The statement continued: "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."