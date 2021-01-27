Harvey Weinstein's victims to share $24 million in sexual misconduct settlement

Lawyers say the compensation will help bring closure to Weinstein's victims. Photo / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's victims will share more than US$17 million (NZ$24m) in damages.

A bankruptcy judge has approved a plan to liquidate the Weinstein Company, with the money to form a Sexual Misconduct Claims Fund to be distributed among the women who have made allegations against the disgraced producer, who is currently in jail for sexually assaulting two people.

Almost 40 women who have made claims against Weinstein and each of them will be given the chance to submit a claim that will then be evaluated by a designated examiner using a point system as part of the plan.

Judge Mary Walrath said during a hearing on January 25: "I will not get into an analysis of whether one victim's claim has more validity or more value than another's.

"Every victim of Harvey Weinstein was victimised and deserves to have a say into the plan confirmation. If they choose not to release Mr Weinstein, they have the right to have a jury trial."

The judge noted 83 per cent of the women had expressed "very loudly that they want closure through acceptance of this plan."

Lawyers acting for the small number of accusers who objected to the plan argued that the fund was "pathetically meagre" and insisted the distribution scheme was unreasonable.

They wrote in court documents: "There is nothing fair about a plan that requires a rape victim to release her rapist in order to receive a full reward from the sexual misconduct fund."

Jessica Mann was one of Harvey Weinstein's victims and testified against him in court. Photo / Getty Images

But Beth Fegan, an attorney for some of the victims, said she believed the settlement would "benefit" them all by providing "meaningful monetary compensation for their injuries in a confidential process".

She added: "Harvey Weinstein caused irremediable harm with his decades-long, predatory sexual abuse.

"Judge Walrath's decision is the first step in bringing closure to his victims."

And an attorney for the Weinstein Company, Paul Zumbro, told CNN that he and his clients are "pleased" with the ruling, "particularly so given there is now a mechanism that allows victims to receive compensation without having to endure the hardships and uncertainties of litigation".

Each woman making a claim must individually agree not to make future claims against Weinstein to obtain their full share of the fund. If they don't agree, they will receive just 25 per cent of their compensation.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.