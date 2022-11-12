Henry Winkler says he was a "damn fool" passing on the role of Danny Zuko in Grease. Photo / Supplied

Regrets, Henry Winkler has a few.

The 77-year-old actor has revealed he once turned down the role of Danny Zuko in the iconic film Grease – and says he was a "damn fool" for doing so.

Speaking to CNN's Chris Wallace, Winkler said he passed on the Grease role over fears of being typecast after playing Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on TV series Happy Days.

"I am a damn fool. I only realised years afterwards," he said.

"I thought, I've played the Fonz, I don't want to do it again."

John Travolta went on to play Danny Zuko alongside Olivia Newton-John, with Grease going on to be a smash hit.

John Travolta went on to play Danny Zuko and the rest, as they say, is history. Photo / Supplied

Winkler told CNN his decision to pass on Grease has weighed on him over the years.

"I go home ... and I have a Diet Coke. John Travolta, who has done the movie, goes home and buys a plane," he said.

Winkler won two Golden Globes for his role as the Fonz on Happy Days.

More recently, he's been recognised for his work on HBO series Barry. Winkler has been nominated three times for an Emmy for playing Gene Cousineau and won in 2018.