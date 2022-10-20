Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband “totally respects” her friendship with ex Brad Pitt. Photo / Netflix

The 50-year-old actress - who got engaged to the Bullet Train star in 1996 before they called time on their relationship later the same year - became close again after a few years, and her husband Brad Falchuk has accepted them staying close.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years.”

She added: “My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship].”

The Goop founder insisted her husband - whom she married in 2018 - supports her idea of a “conscious uncoupling”.

She explained: “Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you’re uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you’ve invested in somebody - and of course there are exceptions - to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you’re not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen.

“So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it’s nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life.”

She praised the “amazing chemistry” she shares with Falchuk, while hailing ex Pitt as an “amazing person”.

She added: “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I’m a big fan.”