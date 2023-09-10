Axl Rose and Slash from Guns N' Roses on stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses postponed their September 9 show at St Louis’ Busch Stadium due to a mystery illness.

The concert, which had been scheduled for last weekend, is being rescheduled for about 46,000 fans, reports the Daily Mail.

A representative for the St Louis Cardinals told Fox 2 KTVI, “Hang on to your tickets, the event organiser is working to reschedule the concert.

“You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced.”

The band themselves released a statement for the “Gunners” — their fans — confirming the show had been delayed and called on them to “hang on to your tickets”.

They added that “fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund”.

But neither the band members themselves nor the Cardinals office has explained who is suffering from the illness or how serious their condition is, as the TV outlet shared footage of the stage being dismantled at the stadium last Friday.

It comes after lead singer Axl Rose, 61, apologised to fans for his voice being “a little hoarse” during a New York concert.

Guns N'Roses were forced to postpone their St Louis show due to an unnamed illness. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Band members Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Melissa Reese and Frank Ferrer have had a complicated relationship with the city of St Louis ever since the Riverport Riot, which broke out during their 1991 show at the Riverport Amphitheatre, now named Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tension grew when Rose saw someone taking photos at the show, despite the fact no photographers were allowed. He called security before jumping into the crowd and throwing punches, eventually getting dragged out by crew and returning to stage where he shouted, “Well, thanks to the lame-a** security, I’m going home!”

After the show, fans began throwing chairs and stage equipment around the stadium. Rose later revealed his security team had asked the venue staff to remove the photographer repeatedly, but their requests were ignored.

The band were barred from playing in the city until 2017.

Guns N’ Roses started their World Tour 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in June, having played nearly 20 concerts in Europe so far and arriving in North America in August after a short break.

Afterwards, GNR were banned from playing St Louis, and that held up until their show on July 27, 2017, as part of the Not in This Lifetime ... Tour.

The next show is set for Tuesday September 12, assuming the band members have returned to full health.