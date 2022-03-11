Grimes and Elon Musk have reportedly split for the second time following the announcement of their new daughter. Photo / Getty Images

Grimes and Elon Musk have reportedly spilt and the singer is now dating infamous leaker, Chelsea Manning.

The news comes a mare days after revealing that not only has the singer reunited with Elon Musk but they welcomed their second child into the world via surrogate last year.

Now Page Six claims the couple has split up yet again and Grimes has moved on with Manning. A source told the media outlet, "They're getting serious. They U-Hauled it," continuing to say, "they've been living together in Austin."

Neither Grimes nor Manning has publicly commented on the new claims but the pair have been interacting on Twitter with messages that could hint towards a relationship.

Grimes tweeted in December, "Celebrity culture is suffocating a f, I'm not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems." To which Manning replied, "vouch", Grimes then responded to her saying, "Since I seem to be taking your word as final these days."

Manning has also "liked" positive tweets about Grimes including Vanity Fair's recent cover story in which it was revealed the singer became a mother for the second time in December to a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl.

Grimes and former American soldier and whistleblower Chelsea Manning are reportedly dating. Photo / Getty Images

Manning served as an Army intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2010 before being sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for leaking thousands of classified State and Defence Department cables to Wikileaks. After seven years in prison, President Barack Obama issued her release.

The leaker made headlines again in 2020 after being detained in the Alexandra Dentintion Centre for 11 months for refusal to testify against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

A judge ordered for Manning to be released from jail stating, "Ms Manning's appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed," continuing, "Her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose."