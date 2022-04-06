Sami Chokri took Ed Sheeran to court over a copyright issue - and lost. Photo / Getty Images

Sami Chokri took Ed Sheeran to court over a copyright issue - and lost. Photo / Getty Images

The grime artist who lost a copyright court battle with Ed Sheeran has spoken out, saying, "This is the beginning not the end".

Sami Chokri, whose stage name is Sami Switch, shared the cryptic statement on his Instagram page following the judge's verdict, reports the Daily Mail.

"Through despair I found an instant highway to gratitude. I am rich, of love, friends and family," he continued.

His comments come after a judge rejected his claim the pop star had ripped off the chorus of his 2015 song Oh Why in the 2017 single Shape of You.

In the ruling yesterday, Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran had "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" copied the lyrics.

"While there are similarities between the OW Hook (Oh Why) and the OI Phrase (Shape of You), there are also significant differences. I am satisfied Mr Sheeran did not subconsciously copy Oh Why in creating Shape," he said.

Sheeran took to Instagram after the verdict to speak about the "really damaging" copyright claim culture affecting the music industry.

The pop star took a swing at "baseless" claims being brought against songwriters "with the idea a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court".

He said that he was "obviously happy with the result", adding, "I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation, I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son".

"While this has been one of the most difficult things we have ever been through in our professional lives, we will continue to stand up against baseless claims, and protect our rights and the integrity of our musical creativity, so we that can continue to make music, always.

"Our message to songwriters everywhere is: Please support each other. Be kind to one another. Let's continue to cultivate a spirit of community and creativity."

The pop star can now claim back millions in royalties for the song after they were frozen during the court case.

But legal experts estimate that Chokri will have to pay out "hundreds of thousands of pounds" after losing the battle.

During the trial last month, Sheeran and his co-writers John McDaid and Steven McCutcheon faced accusations they had ripped off Chokri's song.