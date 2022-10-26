CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2018 in Cerritos, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive despite prior reports that he had died at home in Memphis.

TMZ reported that a source claiming to be Lewis’ representative incorrectly informed them that Lewis passed away, which turned out to not be true.

And now a representative for Lewis has come out swinging, telling Page Six that the report “bulls**t”.

“He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls**t anonymous tip.”

TMZ has since retracted the story and published a correction.

Fans recently shared their concern after the Great Balls of Fire singer sparked health fears after revealing he had been battling the flu. The illness caused him to miss his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

His team posted a photo of the Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On singer in bed as he received the award from Kris Kristofferson, who accepted the gong in his honour.

Alongside the photo was an acceptance note, sharing the singer’s “sadness” at not being able to attend in person.

Jerry Lee Lewis received his award from his sick bed - sharing this image with fans.

“It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person,’ began the note.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today - I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.

“To be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is the highest honour in Country music. Through over 60 years singing music professionally, country has always been the genre where I felt the most at home - between my fellow artists, the radio and the industry players -- some of them anyway.’

“I am honoured to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes - Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like - not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years.

“Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here.

“Since I could not be in person with you today, I have asked one of my closest and dearest friends to accept this great honour for me - and he’s no stranger to this process: the legendary, Kris Kristofferson.”

The singer, who is nicknamed The Killer, began his music career in the 1950′s, with icons such as Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney labelling the star as their inspiration.