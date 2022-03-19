The Grammys have pulled Kanye West's performance following his recent public outbursts. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West's planned performance at the Grammys has reportedly been

scrapped.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper is no longer due to appear at the music awards ceremony on April 3, because of his "concerning online behaviour", an insider told The Blast.

A representative for the controversial star added: "This is confirmed."

The show is set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, who Kanye issued a scathing racist attack /a> on and was subsequently banned from Instagram for at least 24 hours earlier this week.

The news outlet claims the decision was made partly because of fears the pair could come to blows at the star-studded event.

His racial slur came after the stand-up accused the rapper of harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - with whom he has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 - since she filed for divorce.

Speaking on "The Daily Show", Noah said: "I'll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous, because she appropriates Black culture ... but what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

The "Stronger" rapper had also been hurling abuse towards his former spouse's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on the app.

A Meta spokesperson told TMZ that the 44-year-old star will not be allowed to post, comment, or send direct messages - and more - on the app. They explained that they will take further action if it becomes necessary.

Noah had attempted to make amends with Kanye - who legally changed his

name to Ye.

The 38-year-old star had commented on the post containing the slur: "You're an indelible part of my life Ye. "Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump, and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain.

"Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."