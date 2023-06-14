Charlie Puth is coming to New Zealand in November. Photo / Supplied

You’re going to want to turn your attention this way because Charlie Puth is making his first trip to New Zealand for one massive show.

Taking place at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 4, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker is bringing his world tour, The Charlie Live Experience, to Aotearoa, marking the first time he’s performed in the country throughout his career.

Puth first captivated music lovers in 2011 after performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and went on to sign with Atlantic Records before releasing his debut single, Marvin Gaye — a collaboration with popstar Meghan Trainor — in 2015.

Going from strength to strength, the sought-after singer-songwriter has gone on to release hits like We Don’t Talk Anymore, Attention and How Long, earning himself awards and nominations along the way including Grammy and Golden Globe nominations.

Elsewhere, he has co-written and produced some of the biggest pop music including Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi’s 2021 song, Stay, which was one of the biggest songs of the year and after 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart, it holds the title for the longest reigning No.1.

Puth has also become a fan favourite thanks to his immersive creative process, which allows fans to be a part of the songwriting process. Building a fan base of nearly 22 million people on TikTok, the singer shares snippets of his creative process and often “duets” with fans, sharing videos of them singing his songs.

Now, as he celebrates the release of his 2022 album, CHARLIE, fans will have the opportunity to hear all their favourite songs live, as well as a couple of new ones.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Charlie Puth

What: The Charlie Live Experience

Where: Auckland Spark Arena

When: Saturday, November 4

Tickets: One NZ pre-sale: Thursday, June 15, 2pm

My Live Nation pre-sale Monday, June 19, 3pm

General sale Tuesday, June 20, 2pm