Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / Getty Images

The 2024 Golden Globes are taking place in Los Angeles today and like any good award show, along with a few predictable wins, there are bound to be some surprises.

Leading the nominations is the one and only Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the blockbuster is up for a total of nine nominations including for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

And much like its release in July last year which coincided with the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, it’s competing against the film again as the Cillian Murphy movie is up for a total of eight nominations including Best Picture - Drama.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are leading the nominations at this year's Golden Globes. Photo / AP

The leads from the two films, Robbie and Murphy, are both up for their own awards including Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while directors Gerwig and Nolan are both nominated for Best Director - Motion Picture.

Elsewhere, HBO’s Succession dominated television nominations. Earning a nod for Best Drama Series, the show’s main stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are facing off against each other in the Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series category. Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Dominic West (The Crown), and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), were also named in the category.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the awards are due to kick off at 2.30pm NZT and Kiwi film fans hoping to watch the Golden Globes Awards ceremony from New Zealand will be able to watch on the Golden Globes website, or follow along with the Herald’s up to date coverage.

While you’re waiting for the show to start, here is everything you need to know:

Who is hosting the Golden Globes in 2024?

Fifty-two-year-old Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday, will host the Globes. It was announced last year the star was chosen due to his “infectious energy and relatable humour”.

Koy follows on from previous hosts which have included Ricky Gervais, the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and last year’s emcee, Jerrod Carmichael.

Golden Globe nominees 2024, who are the favourites?

Barbie is currently the top nominee this year, followed closely by Oppenheimer.

Other films competing against Oppeheimer in the Best Picture - Drama category are Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest.

Elsewhere, in the best motion picture musical or comedy category, Barbie is up against Ben Affleck’s Air, Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Todd Haynes’ May December and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Greta Gerwig, left, has been nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture for Barbie. Photo / Getty Images

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Photo / AP

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Brian Cox has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Jeremy Allen White has been nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Alan Ruck — Succession

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Abby Elliott — The Bear

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Sam Claflin, right, and Riley Keough in a scene from Daisy Jones & The Six. Photo / AP

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm — Fargo

Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves

WINNER: Steven Yeun — Beef

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death

Juno Temple — Fargo

Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers

WINNER: Ali Wong — Beef

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things

Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro on the set of The Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Barbie — What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie — Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me — Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie — I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin — Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour







