Golden Globes 2022: Full nominations list, winners as they happen

It may not be the glitzy Golden Globes ceremony we know and love but we still want to know who wins. Photo / Getty Images

This year marks a very different Golden Globe Awards than the glitzy event we have become used to over the years.

With a barrage of backlash over the lack of diversity among nominees and judges the Globes have been boycotted by almost every celebrity who has received a nod.

The lack of attendees, combined with the spectre of Covid-19 has led organisers to cancel the event itself this year, choosing instead to simply announce winners online.

So, while the excitement levels around the Awards themselves will be a shadow of yesteryear we are still excited to see who takes home a Globe, especially with Jane Campion's Power of the Dog looking poised to dominate. Stay tuned as we reveal the winners below, as they happen.

The full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes

Best motion picture - drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director - motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay - motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture - animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures

Fleem Neon

Luca, Pixar

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture - foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best original score - motion picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best original song - motion picture

Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson

Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King

No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best TV series - drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Post

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series - musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game