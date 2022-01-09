Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Golden Globes 2022: Full nominations list, winners as they happen - Succession, Ted Lasso and Squid Game early winners

5 minutes to read
It may not be the glitzy Golden Globes ceremony we know and love but we still want to know who wins. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

This year marks a very different Golden Globe Awards than the glitzy event we have become used to over the years.

With a barrage of backlash over the lack of diversity among nominees and judges the Globes have been boycotted by almost every celebrity who has received a nod.

The lack of attendees, combined with the spectre of Covid-19 has led organisers to cancel the event itself this year, choosing instead to simply announce winners online.

So, while the excitement levels around the Awards themselves will be a shadow of yesteryear we are still excited to see who takes home a Globe, especially with Jane Campion's Power of the Dog looking poised to dominate. Stay tuned as we reveal the winners below, as they happen.

The full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes

Best motion picture - drama

Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture - drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture - drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best supporting actress in any motion picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - winner
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best supporting actor in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director - motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best screenplay - motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast - winner
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best motion picture - animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures - winner
Fleem Neon
Luca, Pixar
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best motion picture - foreign language

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car - winner
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

Best original score - motion picture

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best original song - motion picture

Be Alive from King Richard, by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson
Dos Orugitas from Encanto, by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast, by Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect, by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King
No Time to Die from No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best TV series - drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Post
Squid Game
Succession

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession - winner
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best TV series - musical or comedy

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - winner

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - winner

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - winner
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Sarah Snook wins Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie! She's a first timer for the Golden Globes, winning for her portrayal as a shrewd heiress in Succession. Photo / Getty Images
Sarah Snook wins Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie! She's a first timer for the Golden Globes, winning for her portrayal as a shrewd heiress in Succession. Photo / Getty Images

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession - winner
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game - winner