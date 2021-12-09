Gin Wigmore's tour of New Zealand to kick off with show at Black Barn, Havelock North

Hawke's Bay is first on the list for Gin Wigmore's five-date New Zealand tour in March 2022. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay is first on the list for Gin Wigmore's five-date New Zealand tour in March 2022. Photo / Supplied

Chart-topping New Zealand singer-songwriter Gin Wigmore's first show of a five-date regional tour will be in Hawke's Bay.

The Kiwi will be making her return to the New Zealand stage in March of 2022 and has arranged a tour around her festival performances at Homegrown and Fortune Music Festival.

On March 6 Hawke's Bay's Black Barn outdoor amphitheatre will host the unmistakable raw and raspy powerhouse vocals of Wigmore, who's best known for hits such as Oh My, Hey Ho, Black Sheep, Man Like That, Kill of the Night and Written In The Water.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday, December 14. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12pm on Monday, December 13.

Wigmore, a pop/indie artist who is based in Los Angeles with her family and has recently became a US citizen, has been unable to return to New Zealand since the Covid pandemic started.

While she was stuck in America she has been writing and recording songs for her new album to be released next year.

It means those attending her Hawke's Bay show may be the first to hear her new album live.