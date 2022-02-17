Covid-19 Omicron convoy protest: Govt in crisis meeting over protest, police increase tow capacity.

Musician Jason Kerrison and reality star Gilda Kirkpatrick have joined the anti-mandate protest in Wellington as numbers continue to grow.

The "freedom convoy" first occupied Parliament's lawn last week - and have been joined by some familiar faces to protest vaccine mandates, among a host of other issues.

Real Housewives of Auckland's Gilda Kirkpatrick has been vocal on Twitter about her support for the protest and distrust of the Government - particularly of Jacinda Ardern, calling on her to "tell the truth" and loosen Covid-19 restrictions.

The former reality star, 48, has made her presence known at the protest by filming her surroundings and sharing video updates on Twitter.

"We are not alone, we are not fringe either. We are the majority," one post reads, echoing what many are saying about the numbers at the protest.

According to Kirkpatrick, every protester is asking for "rational and scientific approach and respect for our human rights and our autonomy".

Musician Jason Kerrison has also voiced his support on Facebook, telling America's Cup racer Sir Russell Coutts he would "see him there" - at the protest.

The award-winning singer who found fame with his band OPSHOP has been vocal about his views on Twitter regarding vaccines and the pandemic.

Earlier this month he shared news stories about Denmark ending all Covid-19 restrictions and vaccines being considered for children under 5 in the US.

✌🏼 there are lots of us from different walks of life. https://t.co/whuAScRdHg — Gilda kirkpatrick (@Strange_G) February 17, 2022

America's Cup sailing champion Sir Russell Coutts was one of the first high-profile New Zealanders to align themselves with the protest.

Coutts revealed he plans to travel to Wellington to join those protesting against the Government's pandemic measures, calling the country's current rules "irrational".

In a Facebook post, Coutts confirmed his plans to join the occupiers, noting he was not against vaccination – being vaccinated himself - but he was against forcing people to get them.

"I'm heading to Wellington next week to join the protest. It's the first time I've ever felt compelled to join a protest," Coutts wrote.

"I'm not anti-vaccine (I'm vaccinated) but I'm definitely against forced vaccinations.

"I'm also strongly opposed to the ever-increasing erosion of our human rights and the growing limitations on our freedom of choice. I believe in having the freedom to be able to question so-called 'expert' opinion.

"I'm against discrimination and the 'them and us' society that is being promoted by our current political leaders. I'm against creating different rights, laws and privileges based on race."