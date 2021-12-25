Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Getting your attention: How TV services match people with content

7 minutes to read
There is an awful lot of TV out there and the problem of deciding what to watch is getting worse. Photo / Getty Images

There is an awful lot of TV out there and the problem of deciding what to watch is getting worse. Photo / Getty Images

By Paul Little

Specialist genre services, curated channels and media best-of lists all play a role in matching people with quality content. By Paul Little.

There is an awful lot of TV out there and the problem of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.