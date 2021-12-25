Getting your attention: How TV services match people with content

There is an awful lot of TV out there and the problem of deciding what to watch is getting worse. Photo / Getty Images

Specialist genre services, curated channels and media best-of lists all play a role in matching people with quality content. By Paul Little.

There is an awful lot of TV out there and the problem of deciding what to watch is getting worse. The problem of "overchoice" was named by Alvin Toffler 51 years ago in his bestseller Future Shock.

"Analysis paralysis" and "option fatigue" are more recent suggestions. But everyone in the business is aware of it and trying to do something about it.

At TVNZ, says content chief Cate Slater, "we are trying to utilise the expertise we have in creating TV channels. How do we apply that in a digital online environment? We do a lot of work on the landing page to make that as easy as possible for you. We personalise those pages depending on what type of viewer you are.

"There are different experiences based on what people have watched previously. It is a real mix of art and science and data and gut. It is not all automated."

TVNZ also gets people to the site the old-fashioned way – with promos on the broadcast channels.

"We are finding a broad uptake of viewing on the on-demand service and lots of cross­over, with people watching the channels and on-demand," says Slater. "Also, intentionally, the ad load is lower than on traditional TV. We had the opportunity to reinvent that in order to compete with services you pay for which are ad free."

More horror

For a specialist service such as Shudder, which hit the one-million-subscriber mark last year, the approach is different.

"If you want only one or two horror movies a year, you will be fine with Netflix," says general manager Craig Engler.

"If you want more horror, you will quickly find your way to Shudder. If people ask [for horror recommendations] on social media, the answer, gratifyingly to us, is always Shudder, so we get great word of mouth. We also spend a lot of time talking about the story behind our movies.

"Content plus context is what we think of as curation. If you go to another streamer and they have Halloween 7 because they got the rights – I don't know how interesting that is. If we have only Halloween 7, we are going to tell you why this movie stands out from the other six."

Shudder has also brought back 80s drive-in movie-critic superstar Joe Bob Briggs to host live screenings during which audiences can comment on what they're seeing. "That trends on the top 10 in Twitter nationally in the US every time we air it. There is a sense of community. People like to watch things together and talk about them."

Netflix agreed to answer questions for this story by email, with answers to be attributed to a "spokesperson", who said: "We're always listening to member feedback and working to improve our recommendations. We're always pressing the boundaries of what's possible – trying new features members might find useful. Some successful examples include adding smart downloads, the Skip Intro button, adding rows for new titles and coming-soon titles, translating show titles into local languages, and top-10 lists."

Play Something

Netflix has been looking for ways to deal with overchoice for years, and after spending many millions of dollars has come up with a solution: Play Something. All you have to do is turn on Netflix, press the button and a programme starts playing. Then another one, and then another one. Apparently, this innovation is inspired by the linear TV experience.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, "Play Something acts like a tele­vision's power button."

In other words, Netflix used its team of 2500 engineers and millions of dollars to invent the on-off switch. The difference, of course, is that if you don't like what they've chosen, you can choose something else. We used to call that "changing channels".

Netflix's spokesperson said, "When our members don't want to search or choose what to watch, Play Something gives them the option to discover and instantly play a series or film. We're always improving the member experience and making it easier for people to find content that entertains them."

Maybe you're better off making up your own mind.

Making up your mind

Psychologist Barry Schwartz has been on to this for years. Since its publication in 2004, his book The Paradox of Choice has only grown more relevant. "I have seen no evidence that the world is responding to the problem by fixing it," says Schwartz, a visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley. "If anything, it has got worse."

But he says there are many things we can do about it. His favourite: give up. Or, as he puts it, "Settle for less." He understands this has negative connotations. "People say that with a sneer. You are not supposed to 'settle'. [But] we have to stop thinking of settling as a defective way of making decisions – it is the sane way."

His logic is hard to fault. Given the amount of TV being produced and the number of years humans live, it's unlikely anyone would ever be able to watch everything they would enjoy. The pursuit of perfection is doomed.

"People need to convince themselves that good enough almost always is good enough. It doesn't mean no or low standards. You end up doing better when you have high standards, but you feel worse. You imagine that somewhere out there is the perfect option."

Schwartz doesn't think Play Something will work the way Netflix hopes it will.

"You say 'play something', but lurking in your mind is the knowledge that there are nine million alternatives. It will be a novelty, but people will go back to their endless searching."

Netflix's spokesperson had suggestions: "Start with what you like. Right after you create your profile, you can select three or more films and/or series that interest you the most. And then, let Netflix do the rest. … thumbs up or thumbs down a film or a series … add films and series to 'My List' … Create different profiles. Don't let your recommendations get all muddled up by watching from the same profile as your flatmate or kids."

Schwartz puts a lot of faith in track records. "The best predictor of a good thing in the present is that somebody did a good thing in the past." He also favours another old-fashioned method: word of mouth. "We rely on recommendations from friends. We ignore recommendation engines and algorithms."

Word of mouth works because our friends know what we like and, because they are our friends, we will tend to like similar things. If your friend is passionate about the subtle comic stylings of Rebel Wilson, for example, you will take that into account when they share their comedy recommendations.

But, what if you have no friends? This is where the media come in. More and more mainstream publications and websites are running useful, regularly updated guides along the lines of "50 best thrillers on Netflix now". It's a good way to learn what's new without depending on what the services choose for you.

Specialist websites abound. Metacritic aggregates reviews and can be searched in numerous ways, eg, "Rebel Wilson Movies Ranked".

On JustWatch, you can list and rank movies you've seen to allow the site to build up a picture of your taste and start making suggestions.

Then there's the magazine you have in your hands, with its more than 80-year track record of providing excellent entertainment recommendations.

Some industrious viewers are putting all these tactics together into an old-fashioned favourite: a list. Every time you hear of something that sounds like you, from any or all of the sources discussed above, write it down, or type it.

When it's time to watch something, rather than flicking and scrolling between various sites, you have all your possibles in one place. Sample, and cull the duds. Delete the ones you've watched. Add new ones as they come up – all arranged exclusively by you, for you. And requiring no more technology than a notebook or a p hone.