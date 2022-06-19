George Michael was still alive when Prince George was born in 2013. Photos / Getty Images

Late music legend George Michael, who died in 2016, was still alive when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed the moniker they had chosen for their first-born son and future king.

And a new interview with Michael's former backing vocalist has revealed what the star thought of sharing his name with the little prince, who was born in July 2013.

Shirlie Holliman, The Last Christmas hitmaker's former Wham! backing vocalist, also of Pepsi and Shirlie fame, told OK! Magazine: "I was with George when Prince William and Kate Middleton named their son George.

"We had the news on and George just stood up on the sofa and started cheering.

"He was so happy he shared the same name," she says of the performer, whose name was originally Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou.

Holliman, 60, went to school with Michael, and recalls him being a geek in glasses, the complete opposite of herself.

Shirlie Holliman says she was the first person George Michael told that he was gay. Photos / Getty Images

She recalled: "I remember George so distinctly.

"He carried his violin case everywhere and wore glasses - he was really geeky.

"I didn't really connect with him because I was fashionable and punky."

Holliman and Helen "Pepsi" DeMacque were Michael's backing vocalists in the 80s, and went on to form the duo Pepsi and Shirlie in 1985.

Holliman was the first person Michael came out as gay to.

She remembered: "We were in Ibiza making Club Tropicana at Pikes Hotel and we were walking along the road.

"He had his little white shorts on and a little T-shirt and he was going, 'I really need to tell you something.'

"I was so worried as he'd gone all serious and he said, 'It's about my sexuality - I'm gay. I think I prefer men.'

"It didn't bother me but it was such a big deal for him. I feel guilty sometimes that I didn't take it more seriously."