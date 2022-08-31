George Ezra is heading back to New Zealand in October for a show at Spark Arena. Photo / Getty Images

Grab your mates and ride shotgun to Spark Arena - George Ezra is coming back to New Zealand.

The British pop star last played a show in Aotearoa in 2019 when he performed a sold-out show, and he's set to return to the stage in Auckland next month.

Ezra will play just one show at Spark Arena on Tuesday October 25.

The award-winning musician first played for Kiwis on their home soil at festival Auckland City Limits in 2018, where he drew a huge crowd.

Now fans can expect to hear all the hits from his three UK number one albums from Shotgun to Budapest, including songs from his most recent record Gold Rush Kid, released in June this year.

His first two albums Wanted on Voyage and Staying at Tamara's sold millions of copies around the world, while the third single Shotgun from his second record landed him the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.

Despite his success, Ezra is also known for his reluctance to be in the spotlight, telling the Daily Telegraph UK's Guy Kelly after the release of Gold Rush Kid that "No one really cares about me ... I mean it in a good way, it feels like cake-and-eat-it territory."

Ezra is reportedly considering stepping out of the limelight after his 2022 tour, currently under way in the UK before heading down under to New Zealand and Australia.

Tickets for the Auckland show are on sale now.

George Ezra NZ show

•Tuesday October 25, 2022 - Spark Arena