Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have announced their separation. Photo / Getty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are calling time on their relationship.

It was announced earlier today that the Hollywood It couple have officially filed for divorce after weeks of speculation.

The couple announced the end of their 13-year marriage with separate posts on Instagram telling fans they “arrived at this decision amicably”.

Brady said on an Instagram story: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized [sic] our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” adding: “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center [sic] of our world in every way,” the seven-time Super Bowl champ added. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The couple share two children together, Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9. Brady is also father to Jack, 15 who he shares with his ex partner, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady went on to acknowledge how “painful and difficult” the separation is but insisted he only wishes the best for his ex-wife as they pursue new chapters in their lives.

The couple announced their separation via their Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

Bündchen posted a similar message and admitted the two will co-parent their children “to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve”.

The couple’s announcements come weeks after news of their separation first made headlines.

Page Six reported earlier this month that the NFL player and Brazilian model retained divorce lawyers and have been “living separately” for the past couple of months following an explosive fight.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told the New York Post’s gossip column.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The explosive fight was rumoured to be about Brady’s decision to play in the NFL again after a 40-day retirement earlier this year. A source told the gossip column: “As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it.”

The couple share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 while Tom Brady has Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. Photo / Instagram

The couple have “had a series of blowups over the past few years” and it looks like this could be the last straw, the source said.

According to a Page Six report, legal experts claim the couple will likely file for divorce where they are primarily based, in Florida.

As well as a custody agreement, the couple are reportedly looking at dividing their US$26 million ($45.3m) property portfolio – including their most recent purchase in December 2020 of a US$17 million ($29.6m) home in Miami nicknamed “Billionaires Bunker”.