Gal Gadot has stated she 'understood perfectly' when Whedon allegedly threatened her while working on Justice League. Photo / Getty

Joss Whedon has claimed Gal Gadot misunderstood him on set.

The Justice League director has responded to allegations he threatened the actress - who played Wonder Woman in the movie - on set, and he has suggested there was a language barrier when communicating with the Israeli star.

He told New York magazine: "I don't threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech."

Director Joss Whedon has come under fire for mistreating stars on set. Photo / File

But Gadot, 36, told the publication: "I understood perfectly".

She previously claimed the director "threatened" her career when they were working on the DC movie.

She said at the time: "He said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead."

Whedon had also come under fire after allegations were made by actor Ray Fisher - who plays Cyborg - who accused the director and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct.

He described the filmmaker as "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable".

Speaking about his experience of making the movie, he explained: "The erasure of people of colour from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence.

Actor Ray Fisher spoke out about Joss Whedon's mistreatment in 2017. Photo / Getty

"He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability > Entertainment [sic]"

Now, Whedon - who denied Fisher's account at the time - has described the star as "a malevolent force".

As well as claiming he cut down Cyborg's role for logistical reasons, he also hit out at the star's acting.

He added: "We're talking about a malevolent force. We're talking about a bad actor in both senses."

Both Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) claimed Joss Whedon was abusive while directing them on set of Justice League. Photo / File.

WarnerMedia previously confirmed that it had concluded its investigation into the allegations and that remedial action has been taken.

However, it refused to elaborate on what that action was.

