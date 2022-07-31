Jodie Sweetin has announced her wedding on Instagram. Photo / Getty

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin has got married.

The 40-year-old actress, who played Stephanie Tanner in the hit shows, tied the knot with Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu on Saturday evening in front of 50 guests including her daughters from previous relationships, Zoie, 14, and 11-year-old Beatrix, and her Fuller House co-stars including John Stamos, Andrea Barber, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Jodie - who wore a gown from Lili Bridals - told People magazine: "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me. And I couldn't be more grateful."

The bride was walked down the aisle at the outdoor ceremony by her father Sam and her daughters stood beside her as she and the clinical social worker exchanged personalised vows.

The guests then enjoyed a dinner of tacos and a guacamole bar catered by Border Grill before tucking into various dessert bites and a wedding cake from Big Sugar Bakeshop.

Jodie noted of the reception arrangements: "I didn't want it to be fussy. The look is very organic and natural. It's just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!"

The couple struck up a long-distance romance in 2017 after meeting through mutual friends, before Mescal moved from New York to join Jodie in Los Angeles in 2020 and they got engaged in January this year.

Jodie couldn't be happier to have found the right "teammate" for her.

She gushed: "All the pieces just fell into place.

"Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to. He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

Jodie revealed she was engaged a few days before turning 40 in January.

She wrote on Instagram: "In all the world there is

No heart for me like yours.

In all the world there is

No love for you like mine"

~Maya Angelou

I love you Mescal, for always.

You're my person.

I can't wait to see the life that lies

ahead for us.

Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.

I think I'm really gonna like turning 40

#soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome (sic)"