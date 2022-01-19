Actress Jodie Sweetin is engaged. Photo / Getty Images

Full House star Jodie Sweetin has got engaged just in time for her 40th birthday.

Sweetin turned 40 on Wednesday - and her significant other Mescal Wasilewski are set to tie the knot. She "can't wait" for their future together.

Sweetin - who is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy series - wrote on Instagram: "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours.

Quoting Maya Angelou, she added: "In all the world there is no love for you like mine."

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person.

"I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.

"Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski are engaged. Photo / Jodie Sweetin

"I think I'm really gonna like turning 40

#soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome (sic)"

Wasilewski also took to Instagram to reveal he and Sweetin were now engaged,

writing: "So that happened…"

The couple went Instagram official in February 2018 when Sweeting shared a

number of pictures of the pair.

She wrote in the caption at the time: "Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn't just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn't afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you."

The news comes after the death of Sweetin's co-star Bob Saget.

The cast of Full House, including Sweetin, signed a joint statement paying tribute to the star.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,"

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honour, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."