Full House star Bob Saget, 65, found dead in Orlando hotel room

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel in Florida on Sunday, Jan 9, aged 65. Photo / Getty Images

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel in Florida on Sunday, Jan 9, aged 65. Photo / Getty Images

US actor Bob Saget, best known for starring on the beloved sitcom Full House, has died suddenly aged 65.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner in the ABC show, was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, local time.

The Orange County Sherriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing he was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of foul play.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read,

Details surrounding his death are currently unclear.

Saget, a Grammy-nominated veteran stand-up comedian and TV host, was in the middle of a tour across the US, and performed a show yesterday in Jacksonville.

Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner, the father who appeared opposite the Olsen twins in Full House, has died suddenly. Photo / Getty Images

Saget was looking forward to upcoming shows in 2002, sharing a Tweet after his Jacksonville, Florida performance which red: Saget wrote, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s**t. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Saget was scheduled to continue his tour until May.

Further details to come.