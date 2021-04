FreeBritney: Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship

Watch: Framing Britney Spears trailer. Video / Britney Spears Media

Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years, her attorney said yesterday, and a judge scheduled a June date to hear from her.

Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, said in a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that she had asked to speak to the court soon, and agreed with Judge Brenda Penny on a June 23 date. He did not say what she would specifically like to say.

It would be the first known time in more than two years that the 39-year-old pop star has spoken in court. The last time, on May 10, 2019, the courtroom was sealed. None of what she said became public.

The judge may also close the June hearing to the media and public. But Spears, through Ingham, has been pushing for more transparency in the court proceedings and documents of the conservatorship.

Spears did not take part in yesterday's hearing, and she very rarely attends them.

As with nearly every Spears hearing, about 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement picketed outside the downtown courthouse.

On Tuesday, they carried signs that read "CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY" and "THIS IS TOXIC."

One woman, wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt, had her head shaved during the demonstration in solidarity with Spears, who famously shaved her own head just before the conservatorship was put in place in 2008.

Spears herself has said in court documents and on social media that she welcomes the support for her and scrutiny of her circumstances that have come from fans.

Through Ingham, she has been pushing in court to incrementally exercise more control over her life and finances. But she has yet to request that the court end the conservatorship.

