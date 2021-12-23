Fourth woman accuses Sex and the City star Chris Noth of sexual assault

Another woman has come forward to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault. Photo / AP

Another woman has come forward to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault. Photo / AP

WARNING: Graphic content

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth is facing more allegations of sexual assault from a fourth woman.

Singer Lisa Gentile came forward to accuse the actor during a press conference in which she revealed details of her allegations against him, reports The US Sun.

Noth would not comment when asked by People Magazine about the new claims.

Gentile said she first met the actor at Don Marino restaurant in New York City in 1998. Then one night in 2002 after spending the evening together with family and friends at the restaurant, she claimed Noth offered to drive her home as he wanted to see where she lived.

He then asked to come inside, she said. Once they were in the kitchen, he allegedly started kissing her and forcibly pressing himself against her.

Gentile claimed he "aggressively" touched her breasts and put his hands under her shirt, while she began crying.

As she tried to pull her hands away, he tried to drag them toward his penis, she claimed.

According to her statement, she eventually managed to escape his grasp, at which point he became "extremely angry" and called her a "tease" and a "b****".

The actor allegedly called her the day after and threatened to ruin her career if she told anyone.

The singer claims she is the fifth woman to come forward, but it's not yet clear who the fourth accuser before her is.

Her attorney Gloria Allred said she had been in contact with other accusers, but did not clarify the numbers when questioned during the press conference.

Gentile and Allred are calling for action from the SATC cast in passing the Adult Survivors Act, as the statute of limitations on Gentile's claims has already passed.

Gentile urged Governor Kathy Hochul to act as survivors should be "allowed their day in court" and urged Noth himself to speak in support of the Survivors Act.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have all spoken out in support of the women this week.

It started when two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in incidents over a decade apart, speaking separately to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth vehemently denied the allegations.

The women, who are unknown to each other, said the SATC reboot And Just Like That stirred up painful memories of the incidents, which they claim took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.