The Shortland Street alum is 'absolutely infatuated' with her little bubba. Photo / Instagram

Kerry-Lee Dewing has welcomed her first child - a healthy, happy baby girl.

The former Shortland Street star, who is currently living in Sydney, took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her new-born baby girl and gush about her first step into motherhood.

Dewing captioned the post: “Our precious little pillar of strength • Andie Lee Bayer • found her way into our arms on Thursday 12th October @ 6:36pm weighing 3.065kg.

“We are currently hunkered down in a cave of euphoria - absolutely infatuated & crippled with devotion.

“Struggling to believe there is a world out there that exists beyond this.”

While Dewing and her partner Jono are over the moon about their growing brood, the journey to motherhood wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Kaitangata Twitch alum.

Dewing admitted earlier this year that, while she had always wanted to be a mum, her first pregnancy came sooner than expected. In fact, Dewing doubted whether she could have children at all after a confusing health battle left her questioning her fertility.

Speaking to Woman’s Day back in July, she said: “I’ve had a history of issues around hormones and my cycle, done all the tests and scans, and seen several specialists over the years, but they’ve never really landed on any conclusive answers.”

One doctor informed her that she had polycystic ovarian syndrome and, a month later, another specialist told her that the diagnosis was unlikely, instead suggesting that she might have superficial endometriosis.

“Naturally, this led me to question my fertility and how easy the process would be,” says Dewing. “So we decided to initiate three months of ovulation testing to confirm how I was placed, thinking we could start trying in September or October 2023.

“I was supposed to call the clinic on the first day of my next cycle, but that cycle never came – instead, I was calling them to say ‘I’m pregnant!’”

The Shortland Street star has been sharing regular updates with her fans along her pregnancy journey. Photo / Instagram

Since learning that her baby is on the way, the star has been posting regularly on social media. The new mum has been updating fans throughout with snippets from her pregnancy journey, her baby shower and even sharing pictures of her nursery for little Andie.

What’s more, Dewing took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy back in October last year.

The actress shared a snap on the social media platform of her and her beau, along with a pair of knitted baby shoes, to share the exciting news.

“Oct ‘23 when t w o become t h r e e”, she wrote in the caption.



