Former NCIS star Pauley Perette has opened up about her "traumatic" ordeal. Photo / AP

Pauley Perrette has opened up about her "traumatic" health ordeal.

Perrette – known for her time on NCIS as forensic specialist Abby Sciuto – has revealed in a tweet that she suffered a life-threatening stroke.

The star who quit the show in 2017 after 16 years, took to Twitter where she spoke about her "traumatic" experience, she tweeted, "It's 9/2".

"One year ago I had a massive stoke (sic).

"Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then cousin Wayne.

"Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far."

The star added she's "so grateful" and "full of faith" that she's "still here!"

In a video posted with the tweet, the NCIS alum said she is so thankful to have survived multiple life-threatening events going on to reveal she almost died from a hair dye allergy and a food allergy.

She added that she has also been the victim of domestic violence and she is a rape survivor.

"I've been through a lot in the last two years." she said, "Things that are harder than having a stroke. But I'm still here. And I'm still grateful. And thank you, those of you who are my friends."

The post comes three years after she revealed she was "terrified" of her former NCIS co-star Mark Harmon and claimed she had "nightmares" of him "attacking" her.

Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette in NCIS. Photo / Getty Images

The shocking allegation was made when she was asked if she would ever return to the show.

In a tweet the star said, "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it," she wrote.

"I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it!"

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

Perrette announced she was leaving the popular show in October 2017. At the time, it was publicly viewed as a professional decision.

