Australian actress Christie Hayes during the filming of an episode of 'Home and Away' at Bondi Beach. Photo / Getty Images

Former Home and Away cast member Christie Hayes dropped a bombshell on her breakfast radio programme about a very special guest star the long-running show nearly nabbed.

Hayes, bantering on Hobart's 100.9, revealed that pop princess Britney Spears was slated to make a cameo on Home and Away 20 years ago.

"I remember, I was so excited. When Britney Spears was in the UK, she was a fan of Home and Away," Hayes, who played Kirsty Phillips from 2000 to 2005 and then again from 2008 to 2009, said on air. "It was never on in America but they said she was a fan of watching Home and Away when she was in England.

"She expressed interest to be on the show. Our producer Russel called a cast meeting and said, 'Britney Spears wants to be on Home and Away, does anyone object?'"

Turns out, someone did.

Hayes said Ray Meagher, Gold Logie winner for his perennial role as the curmudgeonly Alf, thought Spears' appearance would "ruin the illusion of the show". But he was won over in the end.

According to Hayes, Spears was to be in a short scene which would have her walking past a few characters, including Hayes', and the locals would "check her out and be all, "hey, what are you in doing in Summer Bay" and she was to reply, "It's just a pretty town".

Spears' character would appear in the credits as "Beautiful girl".

Britney Spears was apparently a fan of Home and Away. Photo / Getty Images

Hayes conceded that the whole scenario made no sense but she was really pumped because she was going to be in the scene.

However, according to Hayes, Spears pulled out at the "last minute because sadly 9/11 happened".

Spears was in Australia in late-2001, landing in Sydney the morning after the terrorist attacks. Due to the flight ban in place over US airspace in the aftermath, Spears had an extended stay in Australia. But she cancelled her media appearances including, as it has now emerged, that Home and Away role, and would go on to can her European and Latin America tours.

Spears has had a number of onscreen credits over the years. She got her start on the Mickey Mouse Club whose alumni include Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell and Christina Aguilera.

After she broke through in music, she appeared as herself on Sabrina the Teenage Witch (she was friends with star Melissa Joan Hart), Kenan & Kel, Punk'd, The Simpsons, Jane the Virgin and Glee. She played other characters in guest spots on How I Met Your Mother and Will & Grace.

Spears was meant to be in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's fifth season but it didn't work out in the end.