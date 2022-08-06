Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

'Force' to be reckoned with: Kiwi author's childhood Star War dreams come true

12 minutes to read
Adam Christopher was asked to write the latest Star Wars novel. Photo / Twitter

Adam Christopher was asked to write the latest Star Wars novel. Photo / Twitter

By Craig Sisterson

For Kiwi author Adam Christopher, being asked to write the latest Star Wars novel is a childhood dream come true.

The blaring siren was a call to battle stations, the boots stomping nearby were Stormtroopers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.