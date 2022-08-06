'Force' to be reckoned with: Kiwi author's childhood Star War dreams come true

Adam Christopher was asked to write the latest Star Wars novel. Photo / Twitter

For Kiwi author Adam Christopher, being asked to write the latest Star Wars novel is a childhood dream come true.

The blaring siren was a call to battle stations, the boots stomping nearby were Stormtroopers moving to deadly action, and the hissing from the large man in a mask had to be Darth Vader.

A cafe now sits in place of the Titirangi house where author Adam Christopher grew up. But in the late 1980s, he'd peek from his bedroom window in the West Auckland suburb as firefighters rushed to the neighbouring station. His young imagination didn't have to leap far, far away to feel like he was living inside his favourite movie, The Empire Strikes Back.

"My whole childhood is punctuated by the siren going off and the volunteers tearing into the carpark, ripping off their clothes as they got out of their cars ready to put on their fireman stuff," says Christopher via video call from England. "The march up and down the street outside our house, the breathing sounded like Darth Vader because they've got the big respirators on."

An Imperial March? All that scene needed was for the ominous percussion and strings then dramatic brass notes of John Williams' iconic instrumental to kick in, heralding the arrival of the greatest villain in film history. (A few years ago, Vanity Fair called The Imperial March, aka Darth Vader's theme, the best music cue of all time.)

Christopher has certainly heard Williams' music enough times. Growing up, he wasn't just a fan of the Star Wars franchise, he was near-obsessed, repeatedly watching the films (the original trilogy at primary school, the prequels when he was at university) and inventing his own spin-off stories with harder-to-find Star Wars toys his father brought back from overseas trips.

So, for Christopher to see his name on the cover of an official Star Wars novel, Shadow of the Sith, is a childhood wish granted. "Are you kidding me?!" was his reaction when he was offered the opportunity to not only contribute to Star Wars lore but craft a tale starring Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian, two of the most beloved characters. "It's one of those things where it's like the dream, because I love tie-in books."

Christopher has published more than 20 novels, novellas, collections, and comics since his first novel, superhero noir Empire State, a decade ago. "Star Wars is like the top of the ladder, and I always, always wanted to do one, while knowing that it was sort of impossible."

Christopher spoke with the Listener ahead of Shadow of the Sith's New Zealand release, just before flying to San Diego to appear at multiple events at the famed Comic-Con convention.

He's now a New York Times bestseller, and his Twitter account hasn't yet become fully operational again after the launch of his novel in the UK and US resulted in a deluge of attention. "My social media is literally broken," he says with a laugh. "The notifications won't even load because of the volume. It has all been positive, which is lovely. I'm not taking it for granted. I'm a Star Wars fan, and when I was writing the book, I was like, 'What would I want to read as a Star Wars fan? Let's do an epic, cinematic adventure for Episode 6.5.' And that's what I wrote."

Christopher admits feeling relief amid the excitement. He felt the weight of responsibility, given the opportunity to write a canon novel starring Luke Skywalker – the first in several years – and address a timeline gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens films.

Flow of fandom

Although the chance to write official tie-in novels – new stories for known fictional worlds from other media – came about only a few years ago, it's something Christopher has been interested in since he fell in love with storytelling as a youngster.

"The two things I really loved were Doctor Who and Star Wars," he says. "And Doctor Who has kind of a literary history, with the Target novelisations. In the days before VHS recorders, the only way you could experience the stories again from TV was in written form. So, I was completely obsessed and collected all the Target books."

That fandom flowed through the first stories Christopher ever scribbled down, for his teachers at Titirangi Primary School. "I've got one of my exercise books from around 1985, and it's all basically Doctor Who fan fiction, but with some ghosts as well, because I like ghost stories.

"In fact, I continued to write fan fiction as I got older, and the first stuff I ever had published, outside of school, was for Time Space Visualiser (TSV), the fanzine of New Zealand's Doctor Who fan club."

Christopher eventually became the editor of TSV, which ran for 76 issues from 1987 to 2009, and won a Sir Julius Vogel Award (for various endeavours in the science fiction, fantasy or horror fields) during his stewardship.

But his very first "publication" happened years before, at primary school. "We had this thing of process writing, where you'd write stories, and the idea was that if your story was good enough, it could be published," recalls Christopher. "'Published' meant you'd get to write it out in pen instead of pencil, on a nice bit of refill, and it would get put up on the classroom wall. So, my first aim in publishing, when I was six or seven years old, was to get my story up on the wall. And I did, eventually."

Around the same time, Christopher also watched Empire Strikes Back religiously every weekend. His father, who worked in advertising, would borrow a VHS player from work on Friday nights and stop at the independent video store in Green Bay. "There was no point taking me there to choose something else, because that's all I chose, so he just started getting it on the way home."

While young Adam could conceive of Doctor Who stories in written form, thanks to the Target novelisations, with Star Wars he'd act out his own storylines with the official toys.

"My favourite part of Empire Strikes Back was the bounty hunter scene, because they're on-screen for like 10 seconds and there are these amazing costumes, but I have no idea who they are or where they came from," says Christopher. "With the toys and action figures, I could create the stories myself, their whole backstory, and these bounty hunters would go off on adventures."

The Star Wars bug may have been planted even earlier. It's family legend that the first movie he ever saw at the cinema was the original trilogy opener, A New Hope. Although it premiered the year before he was born, his father took him along – as a baby – to a screening in Auckland in 1978. "I don't know why anyone would take a baby to that film, but I guess he really wanted to see it," laughs Christopher. His father was a lover of sci-fi and his Isaac Asimov novels filled the family bookshelves. Christopher's mother was a fan of the mysteries of Agatha Christie and Ngaio Marsh, and his childhood TV viewing included Sherlock Holmes, Poirot, The Sweeney and Hill Street Blues, along with Doctor Who.

Hard-boiled sci-fi

Looking back, it's no surprise Christopher's résumé regularly blends science fiction and noir. His itch to write fiction reignited after he moved to the UK in 2006 for better job opportunities as a medical writer analysing clinical-trial data. "I wasn't even sure I could write a book, so I wrote a 100,000-word science-fiction manuscript, with no intention of sending it anywhere, to see if I could do it. It's completely awful, and no one will ever see it."

He did it again, then again. Third time proved the charm.

Christopher had been "getting into comics quite heavily" at the time, so decided to bring superheroes – usually a visual medium in comics and on screen – into his novels. But he thinks of his debut, Empire State, set in a parallel universe Prohibition-era New York, as "more a hard-boiled crime-science-fiction novel with superheroes in it". Echoes of his childhood: parents who loved science fiction and mysteries.

He explored his love of American hard-boiled detective-fiction pioneer Raymond Chandler with his Ray Electromatic series, featuring a wisecracking private eye who happens to be a hulking robot, and hitman. The first in the series, Made to Kill, is both a homage to Chandler and a response to his ridicule of science fiction. It was a finalist for the 2016 Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel, the judges calling it "inventive and audacious … a hugely enjoyable read".

Adam Christopher was offered the opportunity to not only contribute to Star Wars lore but craft a tale starring Luke Skywalker, one of the most beloved characters. Photo / Supplied

Reader enjoyment is a huge driver for Christopher.

Whether it's his original books, tie-ins for hit shows such as Elementary and Stranger Things, video game Dishonored, and now Star Wars, what he's trying to do is "tell a cool story".

A few years ago, Christopher was having lunch with his publisher when he learnt a tie-in novel was planned for Elementary, his then-favourite TV show – a contemporary Sherlock Holmes in which the great detective (Jonny Lee Miller) has moved to Manhattan after rehab and Watson is played by Lucy Liu. Christopher emailed his agent, wishing he could have got the gig.

A few weeks later, he had his chance when the scheduled writer couldn't do it. The hitch was that the publishers wanted to keep to the original timeline. Christopher had to write an "audition chapter" showing he deeply understood the TV characters, and a 25,000-word outline for an 80,000-word book. Impressing the decision makers, Christopher then had three weeks to write the first draft.

"It was a lot of work," he says, deadpan. "But I was like, 'Okay, this is the dream,' because I grew up reading tie-in books. One of my favourite authors, still, is Terrance Dicks, who did so many Doctor Who books, so this was like my moment to channel Terrance Dicks and do him proud by writing a really good tie-in novel for a really good TV series."

Loving the challenge

While not every author likes tie-in novels, Christopher loves the challenge. Added to the usual authorial requirements of crafting a compelling narrative, with characters people are interested in, providing coherence and entertainment and "maybe saying something important", tie-ins need to fit the story universe readers already know and love (and often meet tight time frames and story frameworks).

"For me, that's the puzzle to solve," says Christopher. "Like, how can I do all the usual things for a book, but make it Elementary or Dishonored or Stranger Things? And especially with Luke and Lando, when you're creating original characters for the book, they've got to somehow be strong and interesting enough to stand up to these iconic characters on the page. It's a juxtaposition of a character like Luke, who people have known for 40 years, and something completely new that only exists in the tie-in book. It's a real challenge, absolutely, and I really love it."

Shadow of the Sith, by Adam Christopher. Photo / Supplied

It was 2015, the same year Made to Kill and Elementary: The Ghost Line were published, when Christopher was introduced to the Star Wars editors through his friend Chuck Wendig, who was writing the Aftermath trilogy of novels for the franchise, set after Return of the Jedi.

"I kind of knew it was going to be a long haul to get there," says Christopher of his dream to write for Star Wars. Two years later, he contributed a short story, "End of Watch" to the From a Certain Point of View anthology celebrating 40 years of Star Wars. A comic strip for Star Wars Adventures followed, then a Stranger Things tie-in novel for the same editors – an important "show us what you can do" moment – and another short story relating to The Empire Strikes Back. Then, a momentous email: an offer to write a tie-in novel for The Mandalorian.

"Oh, awesome, this is it, it's happening," recalls Christopher. It didn't. Plans changed. That novel was canned. "These things happen with tie-in publishing."

But then Christopher was offered an alternative book. "They explained to me what it was, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? You want me to create Luke and Lando's adventures chasing Ochi of Bestoon, from that line in The Rise of Skywalker?' I think that's the fastest I've ever replied to an email, 'YES! Let's do that one.'"

When I ask Christopher what's next, after a year in which he has written an audio drama for Doctor Who and a novel for Star Wars – two childhood touchstones – he "can't say anything at all". So, does that imply there are cool projects in the works that he just can't talk about? "You can take whatever meaning from that comment as you like," he says, smiling. "I'm not responsible."

Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: Adam Christopher is still working hard to get his stories put up on the wall. The wall has just got a whole lot bigger. l

SHADOW OF THE SITH, by Adam Christopher (Del Rey, $37) is out now.