Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

For love and money: The Kiwi making a fortune from romance novels

By Sally Blundell
7 mins to read
Sales figures show the “romance and sagas” category now represents 15 per cent of all adult fiction book sales in New Zealand, up from 9 per cent five years ago. Photo / Alexandra Gorn, Unsplash

Sales figures show the “romance and sagas” category now represents 15 per cent of all adult fiction book sales in New Zealand, up from 9 per cent five years ago. Photo / Alexandra Gorn, Unsplash

Romance fiction sales are booming internationally, and a Kiwi author is among those cashing in. By Sally Blundell.

Soraya Lane is living the dream. More specifically, she is living her dream. As an only child

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment