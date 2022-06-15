Foo Fighters will honour the rock band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September. Photo / AP

Taylor Hawkins' family and friends are joining forces to celebrate the late drummer's life.

The Foo Fighters drummer tragically passed away on March 25 during a South American tour and now his bandmates, longtime collaborators and family are rallying together to celebrate his life.

The Foo Fighters will honour Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September - one in London on September 3, and the other in Los Angeles on September 27.

The band took to Instagram to announce the news, captioning the post, "For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts."

Each concert will include a star-studded line up with the London concert including performances from Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass, Mark Ronson, Wolfgang Van Halen plus a special appearance by Dave Chappelle.

While the Los Angeles crowd can expect to see Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morisette, Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more.

Proceeds from the tribute Concerts will be donated to UK charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

Almost all of the artists performing were longtime friends or collaborated with the talented drummer.

Gallagher took to Twitter where he shared his excitement for the event saying, "It's an absolute honour to be invited to kick out the jams for Taylor Hawkins won't let you down brother LG x,"

It’s an absolute honour to be invited to kick out the jams for Taylor Hawkins won’t let you down brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 15, 2022

Hawkins performed with Morissette in the 90s before Dave Grohl poached him for the Foo Fighters, while Taylor and May described Hawkins as "the best publicist ever".

Speaking to People Magazine in April after the drummer's passing, May said, "Taylor has been the best publicist for Queen ever. He's been so good for our image because he kind of regarded us as cool, whereas a lot of people at that time didn't,"

Adding, "[He] was like family to us, he really was."

Hawkins' wife, Alison also posted to Instagram earlier this month thanking fans "for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor."

Adding, "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort to my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief".

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia shortly before a scheduled music festival performance after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. An investigation into his cause of death is ongoing.