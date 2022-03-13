Maid star Margaret Qualley is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series. Photo / Getty Images

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony is kicking off in Los Angeles on Sunday night local time (12 noon NZT).

This awards show honours both film and television, meaning the list of nominees is a lengthy one.

So what can viewers expect from the night? Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Steven Spielberg's musical remake of West Side Story are leading the film categories with 11 nominations each. HBO's Succession is leading the television nominations with eight nods.

Kiwi director Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog took out the coveted BAFTA awards for Best Film and Best Director earlier today - and the NZ-made film is up for 10 Critics' Choice Awards in the film categories.

The awards show is being hosted by Empire actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, a judge on the Netflix series Nailed It.

Carey Mulligan, Lin-Manuel Miranda and even Serena Williams are among those who will be presenting the awards to the winners.

Netflix's Nailed It star Nicole Byers is co-hosting the ceremony this year. Photo / Getty Images

Australian actor Murray Bartlett has been awarded the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his turn in The White Lotus. His co-star Jennifer Coolidge has been named Best Supporting Actress in the same category.

Belfast's Jude Hill won hearts on the red carpet with his impeccable suit and adorable smile - and the 11-year-old actor has taken out the award for Best Young Actor/Actress.

Belfast actor Jude Hill, 11, on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Hill thanked his mum, dad and the rest of the Belfast cast, telling the film's director Kenneth Branagh, "I love you so much".

Jessica Chastain has been awarded Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, beating the likes of Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman. And Will Smith has taken out Best Actor for his role as Serena and Venus Williams' tennis coach dad Richard Williams in King Richard, after accepting a BAFTA for the role earlier today.

"Thank you for entrusting me with your story," he told the athletes in his acceptance speech.

More to come.

FILM

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Belfast

Don't Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Sian Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Production Design

Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Una Ni Dhonghaile, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Visual Effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don't Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Song

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Guns Go Bang, The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up, Don't Look Up

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

WINNER: Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Romano, Made for Love

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Limited Series

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It's a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Movie Made for Television

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

WINNER: Oslo

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

WINNER: Squid Game

Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

WINNER: What If…?

Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Comedy Special

WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside

Good Timing With Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only