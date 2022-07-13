Florence Pugh has hit back at critics after wearing a gown that showed her nipples. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Actress and current "It" girl Florence Pugh is currently the talk of the town because she wore a hot pink Valentino gown where you could see the outline of her nipples. Yes, seriously, that is enough to get people yapping, and it reveals a gross double standard that famous women are up against.

The noise around her nipples was so loud that she even put out a lengthy statement in response, saying: "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier; I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples."

The scrutiny surrounding Pugh's revealing dress is a deafening reminder that while men can show off their bodies with zero consequences, women aren't given the same freedom.

Currently, Chris Hemsworth is promoting his latest Thor movie, a movie in which he showed quite a bit of skin, even his nipples, but Hemsworth is being praised for his body while Pugh is copping sexism. No one is asking Hemsworth if he thinks showing off his body means he won't be taken seriously, and no one is on Twitter telling Hemsworth he should cover-up and have some self-respect. Why? Because men are allowed to own their bodies.

Chris Hemsworth shows a lot of sin in Thor, Love and Thunder. Photo / File

Hemsworth is being lumped with praise, and honestly, the hype surrounding his physical appearance will probably lead to movie roles, sponsorship deals, and just more. If you are a man with a fit body who likes showing off, you are seen as goals! If you are a woman with a fit body that likes showing it off, well, you will probably be met with a ton of criticism.

Pugh wears a slightly revealing dress, and suddenly, she's releasing a lengthy statement about body image and respecting women because the backlash was that fierce. See, when a woman does something, it is always highly criticised and scrutinised. If women show off their bodies, suddenly their bodies are being dissected. Pugh's nipples aren't getting praise; instead, they are being discussed like they are a problem. What does showing off her nipples say about her? Can she be a serious actress and show off her nipples? Why would she show off those nipples?

No one is asking Hemsworth those questions because no one is equating Hemsworth's worth with his body.

This conversation is so much less about Pugh's nipples and so much more about how harshly we judge and reduce women to their bodies. Men are allowed to own their sexualities and their bodies, and it is celebrated. That's why men like Zac Efron, Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds have shown off their bodies in various roles and never been criticised for it. Earlier this year Timothée Chalamet wore a suit to the Oscars without a shirt underneath which revealed his nipples, and he was applauded for it! Men can flaunt what they have without anyone calling them a "slut", or telling them to cover up.

Meanwhile, everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Megan Fox has talked about how being seen as sexy has often meant that people in the industry underestimate them and write them off. But even taking away the professional ramifications it's just depressing that women are still getting accosted on the internet for dressing how they want.

Timothee Chalamet was praised for his outfit choice that showed his naked chest. Photo / Getty

The truth is it can be easy to forget how blatant and obvious sexism is until you compare how differently men and women are treated right now. Pugh's body is being ridiculed while Hemsworth's is being heralded, which is simply not good enough. In the famous words of Taylor Swift: "I'm so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man."