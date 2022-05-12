Flash star Ezra Miller's bizarre reason for assault at karaoke bar

Image taken from Hawaii State Judiciary video, Ezra Miller appears via Zoom for a court hearing. Photo / AP

Ezra Miller claimed they film themselves getting assaulted to make art.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them actor was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii and in March and body-cam footage from the police who apprehended the star showed them giving a bizarre reason for their alleged behaviour.

In the footage, which was obtained by TMZ, Ezra said: "I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art...

"I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.

"I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted. You understand that, right?

"The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me."

The 29-year-old actor then repeatedly shouted at cops to get their identities.

They screamed: "What's your name? What's your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!" they scream repeatedly before their arrest.

"Don't touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!"

Miller is known for playing the Flash in Justice League films was arrested on an assault charge. Photo / AP

Ezra then tried to use their amendment rights to stop the arrest.

They said: "I claim my 9th amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation. Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of.

"I claim my 4th amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my 4th Amendment rights to not be searched and seized."

The actor asked officers not to touch or confiscate their "Flash ring" as it "means a lot" to them before accusing cops of touching their genitals.

They said: "Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don't do that. I'm transgender, non-binary and I don't want to be searched by a man!"

Ezra ultimately pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was fined US$500. In exchange for the plea, the harassment charge was dropped, as was a separate charge of obstructing a public sidewalk.

The Flash star was arrested three weeks after the karaoke bar incident for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman after becoming agitated when he was asked to leave a private residence.