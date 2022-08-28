First trailer released for Celebrity Treasure Island 2022. Video / TVNZ

Celebrity Treasure Island is coming back to our screens very soon - and TVNZ has today revealed a sneak peek of the second series of the popular reality show.

Announced earlier this month, this year's crop of celebrities, from sportspeople to broadcasters to actors, have landed on a remote beach in Northland.

There, they'll have to compete against each other to win $100,000 for their chosen charity - and the challenges look both mentally and physically gruelling already.

The trailer released today sets the scene, telling the story of a plane with mysterious cargo which crashed on a remote island. Our celebrities will have to team up to decipher a set of clues to figure it out.

Hosted by Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm, the show will see our 21 celebrities compete in a series of challenges - which look to involve lots of ropes, obstacle courses, a slip'n'slide and ... beach volleyball.

We even get a sneak peek at the celebrities' strategies and their motivations. Dame Susan Devoy reveals she's "doing this for all the menopausal women in New Zealand".

And a confident Mike King looks set to become the villain of the show - if that's possible.

"They're not celebrities," he says of his competition to the camera. "I'm the celebrity. I'll be the bad guy, I don't care."

There are hints that personalities will clash, as a tearful Karen O'Leary declares, "I don't know how to deal with it ... I just don't like people being unkind to other people."

As well as tears, tension and drama, Tomasel teases that this season will involve "the biggest twist in Treasure Island history".

Alex King, Cam Mansel, Cassie Roma, Courtenay Louise, Dylan Schmidt, Eds Eramiha, Elvis Lopeti, Guy Montgomery, Iyia Liu, Jesse Tuke, Dr Joel Rindelaub, Karen O'Leary, Lynette Forday, Melodie Robinson, Mike King, Perlina Lau, Ron Cribb, Shimpal Lelisi, Siobhan Marshall, Dame Susan Devoy and Te Kohe Tuhaka are the celebrities set to compete on this year's season.

• Celebrity Treasure Island starts at 7.30pm on TVNZ and TVNZ+ on Monday September 5